This water bottle runs on Huawei’s HarmonyOS

Huawei’s in-house operating system HarmonyOS has made its way to a rather unconventional new device.

Chinese e-commerce platform Vmall, which Huawei operates, has listed a new stainless steel smart water bottle that runs on HarmonyOS. The Chinese listing also mentions that the bottle features an internal antibacterial lining that can kill almost 99.9 percent of bacteria.

The top cover of the bottle features a smart LED touchscreen display that shows the water’s temperature and the quantity left. Photos on the listing page show that you can add custom text to the screen using a dedicated app.

The app also reminds you to drink water throughout the day and track your water-drinking habits. The bottle also features a 250mAh battery that lasts about 20-22 hours per charge, which means you’d need to charge the water bottle at least once per day.

The smart water bottle is available in three colours, including ‘Black,’ ‘White’ and ‘Blue,’ and costs ¥159.00 (roughly $32 CAD).

Huawei hasn’t announced plans to sell the bottle in foreign markets. however, similar products from Digitek and HidrateSpark are already available on Amazon Canada.

Check out the HarmonyOS water bottle listing here.

Image credit: Vmall

Source: Vmall