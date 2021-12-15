Disney Melee Mania will hit Apple Arcade on December 17

Disney Melee Mania from Mighty Bear Games hits Apple Arcade this Friday, December 17th, allowing players to take control of notable characters like Wreck-It Ralph, Elsa, Mickey Mouse, Frozone, Moana and Buzz Lightyear in three vs three matches with friends and other players.

Each champion offers their own move sets, unlockable cosmetics and competes in five-minute matches in a battle arena where the player is tasked with trying to capture the most points possible.

Apple has also revealed that Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis is coming soon to Apple Arcade on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

In this tennis title, you play popular characters like Spongebob, Arnold, Michaelangelo, Garfield and more. Apple Arcade subscribers can sign up to receive a notification from the App Store when the game releases.

Apple Arcade costs $5.99 per month and is available across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. The platform is also part of Apple One subscription bundles, starting at $14.95 per month.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple