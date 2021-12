For a limited time, you can snag 50 percent off a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership.

This means s subscription costs $34.99 instead of the usual $69.99.

The only limitation is that you can’t be an existing subscriber; it’s only available to new or previous subscribers.

The deal is valid from December 9th to 19th on PlayStation’s website.

It’s worth noting that there’s currently no deal on sister service PlayStation Now.