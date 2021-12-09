It Takes Two wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021

It Takes Two has won Game of the Year (GOTY) at The Game Awards 2021.

The action-adventure game was developed by Swedish studio Hazelight, the makers of the critically-acclaimed Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out.

Josef Fares directed It Takes Two, who you might remember for his infamous “f*** the Oscars” rant at the 2017 Game Awards. Fares took the stage to accept the GOTY award — you can see his acceptance speech below:

The moment you’ve all been waiting for, Game of The Year! A massive congratulations to It Takes Two @hazelightgames + @ea + ​​@josef_fares for your big win! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/3o2kGm8qHm — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 10, 2021

The top honour was determined primarily by a jury of games industry media, although a small percentage of votes came from fans. The other GOTY contenders were Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2 and Resident Evil Village.

It Takes Two follows a married couple planning to get a divorce, only for them to be transformed into their kid’s toys. From there, they must begrudgingly work together to find a way to return to their human bodies.

Notably, the game is only playable via co-op — either locally or online. Buying the game nets you a ‘Friend’s Pass’ that can be shared to play with someone else online at no additional cost. It Takes Two has received significant praise for its focus on inventive co-operative mechanics.

It Takes Two is available on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. The game is also available on EA Play, which is included in a $16.99 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Image credit: Hazelight/EA