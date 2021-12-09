Former BioWare boss unveils Victorian-era survival crafting game Nightingale

The next game from former BioWare Edmonton boss Aaryn Flynn has been revealed at The Game Awards.

Officially titled Nightingale, it’s a shared-world survival crafting game set in a Victorian-era fantasy world. The game is being developed by Edmonton-based Inflexion Games, formerly known as Improbable IO.

In the trailer, you can see characters navigating different portals and facing off against terrifying creatures. Because of the shared-world element, you’ll be able to play either with other people or on your own.

Nightingale is set to launch in early access on PC next year.

It’s an exciting project, given Flynn’s pedigree. The Canadian developer left BioWare in 2017 to join Improbable after a lengthy tenure that had him overseeing the beloved Mass Effect trilogy.