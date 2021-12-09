Canadian-made Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course gets June 2022 release date

Years after its initial announcement, we finally have a release date, courtesy of The Game Awards.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, the DLC add-on for the beloved 2017 run-and-gunner Cuphead, will release on June 30th, 2022. Check out the trailer below.

Developed by Oakville, Ontario-based Studio MDHR, The Last Course introduces a new playable character, Ms. Chalice, as well as new stages and boss fights.

It’s been a long time coming for The Delicious Last Course, which was originally unveiled at E3 2018 for a 2019 release before being delayed multiple times.

The DLC will launch simultaneously on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and GOG.