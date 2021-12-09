Apple’s rumoured AR headset reportedly features 3D sensors for hand tracking

Instead of physical controllers, Apple’s often-rumoured augmented reality (AR) headset reportedly features 3D sensors designed for hand tracking.

As first reported by MacRumors, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple’s headset will include four sets of 3D sensors that are similar to the TrueDepth camera array included in the iPhone for Face ID.

Kuo says that the 3D sensors are able to detect objects and “dynamic detail” in user’s hands using the same technology that powers Face ID and that creates Animoji.

“Capturing the details of hand movement can provide a more intuitive and vivid human-machine UI,” says Kuo in his latest research note. He goes on to say that the headset’s sensors will be able to detect objects from up to 200 percent further away than the iPhone’s current TrueDepth camera system. It’s unclear if the AR headset will also feature physical controllers.

In the same research note, Kuo also details that the headset will weigh roughly 300-400g and that a “significantly lighter” 2nd-gen version with better battery life and a faster chip will release in 2024. Apple hopes to sell roughly three million units of its mixed reality headset in 2023, hinting that its initial release will likely be very expensive and somewhat limited.

This backs up previous rumours stating that Apple’s AR headset will cost in the range of $3,000 USD (roughly $3,812 CAD) primarily because of its pair of 8K displays.

Source: MacRumors