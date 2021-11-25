The Source’s final batch of Black Friday deals are live now

The Source’s latest batch of Black Friday deals just dropped and considering that Black Friday is tomorrow, we can expect this to be The Source’s last major sale before heading into the holiday season.

Thanks to this flyer shared by RedFlagDeals, we know about some of the most notable offers from the sale.

Check them out below:

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3: $219 (regularly $289)

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $149.99 — After Nov. 28th, the price will be $179.99

Beats Solo On-Ear Wireless Headphones – Black: $99.99 (regularly $249.99)

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation): $149.99 (regularly $179.99)

Samsung TU7000 65” Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV: $899.99 (regularly $1,099.99)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $24.99 (regularly $69.99)

Acer CB311 CB311-11H-K7SF 11.6″ Chromebook with Mediatek MTK 8183, 4GB DDR4, 32GB eMMC, Chrome OS: $199.99 — After Dec. 1st, the price will be $299.99

HP ChromeBook x360 14c-ca0030ca 14” Touchscreen Laptop with Intel® i3-10110U, 128GB eMMC, 8GB RAM & Chrome OS – Silver: $599.99 (regularly $799.99)

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds – Triple Black: $279.99 (regularly $349.99)

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen – Smart Home Device with Google Assistant: $69.99 (regularly $129.99)

Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse: $49.99 (regularly $99.99)

HyperX Cloud II Over-Ear Wired Gaming Headset with Mic – Gunmetal: $84.99 (regularly $139.99)

Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones: $349.99 (regularly $499.99)

Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless In-Ear Earphones: $119.99 (regularly $199.99)

Canon PIXMA TS3420 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Printer: $69.99 (regularly $99.99)

Logitech MK320 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse: $29.99 (regularly $59.99)

Fitbit Sense Soft Gold Stainless Steel with Lunar White Band: $249.99 (regularly $399.99)

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch – Aluminum with Black Band: $199.99 (regularly $299.99)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) Smart display with Alexa and 2 MP Camera – Charcoal: $59.99 (regularly $99.99)

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation – Charcoal: $24.99 (regularly $54.99)

Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell (2020): $104.99 (regularly $129.99)

Google Nest Audio Speaker (2020): $79.99 (regularly $129.99)

FUJIFILM instax Mini 11 Instant Camera – Charcoal Grey: $74.99 (regularly $89.99)

Waterproof HD Wi-Fi Action Cam: $49.99 (regularly $99.99)

JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Black: $99.99 (regularly $139.99)

Samsung HW-A650/ZC 430W 3.1ch Soundbar with Subwoofer: $299.99 — After Dec. 2nd, the price will be $499.99

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 TM420UA-DS71T-CA 14” Touchscreen Laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM & Windows 10 Home: $899.99 (regularly $999.99)

Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch: $69.99 (regularly $99.99)

PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership (Black Friday Promotion): $46.99 (regularly $69.99)

Logitech G432 7.1 Surround Sound Over-Ear Wired Gaming Headset: $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Several other products not mentioned in the list above, including gaming laptops, smart home gadgets, speakers and TVs are on sale. Find them all here.

It’s worth noting that this batch of sales runs from today, November 25th to Wednesday, December 1st.

Source: The Source, Via: RedFlagDeals