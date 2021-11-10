Valve delays Steam Deck until 2022 due to ongoing supply-chain issues

Valve has revealed that its upcoming Switch-like handheld Steam Deck has been delayed until February 2022. The portable console was originally scheduled to release this holiday season.

“We’re sorry about this — we did our best to work around the global supply chain issues, but due to material shortages, components aren’t reaching our manufacturing facilities in time for us to meet our initial launch dates,” reads a statement from Valve, confirming that the shortage is tied to the ongoing worldwide chip shortage.

“Based on our updated build estimates, Steam Deck will start shipping to customers in February 2022. This will be the new start date of the reservation queue — all reservation holders keep their place in line but dates will shift back accordingly.”

If you’ve pre-ordered the handheld PC, you’ll likely see a new shipping date appear on your account shortly.

Valve’s Steamdeck features a 7-inch screen with a 1280 x 800 pixel resolution (16:10 aspect ratio). It runs a custom AMD APU, which Valve says is “optimized” for handheld gaming. Further, it sports Zen 2 + RDNA 2, allowing it to run AAA games. Other features include Bluetooth support for controllers and headphones and a USB-C charging port.

Source: Valve