Staples’ Black Friday sale is live now

Staples’ latest batch of deals has been released with Black Friday pricing, discounting gadgets by up to 50 percent.
Here’s a look at some of the notable product categories on sale:
Laptops
- HP 15-dw3017ca 15.6-inch Touch Screen Notebook, 4.2 Ghz Intel Core i5-1135G7, 1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD, 8 GB DDR4, Windows 10 Home: $729 (regularly $829)
- ASUS X513EA-SS71-CB 15.6-inch FHD Laptop, Intel Core i7-1165G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe, Windows 10 Home: $899.99 (regularly $999.99)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 82GW0047CF 14-inch Notebook, 1.2 GHz AMD 3020e, 64 GB eMMC, 4 GB DDR4, Windows 10 S: $249.99 (regularly $329.99)
- Apple MacBook Air 13″ Notebook, 1.1 GHz Dual Core Intel Core i3, 256 GB SSD, 8 GB LPDDR4X:
- Lenovo 82KN0003CF 14″ HD Chromebook, Mediatek MT8183, 4 GB LPDDR4x, 64 GB eMMC, Chrome OS: $279.99 (regularly $429.99)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5″ PixelSense Touchscreen, AMD R5, 8 GB Memory, 256 GB SSD, Platinum: $1,199.99 (regularly $1,299.99)
- Lenovo Ideapad L340-15IRH Gaming 81LK01PPCC 15.6” Gaming Laptop, Core i5-9300HF, 512 GB SSD, 8 GB DDR4, NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650: $799.97 (regularly $899.98)
PCs
- HP Pavilion 27-d0209 All-in-One Desktop Computer, 2.0 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10400T, 512 GB SSD, 8 GB DDR4, Windows 10 Home: $1,349.99 (regularly $1,599.99)
- ACER TC-895 DT.BETAA.003 Tower Desktop Computer, 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5-10400, 1 TB HDD, 8 GB DDR4, Windows 10 Home: $599.99 (regularly $799.99)
- ASUS G Series GL10CS-RB552-CA Standard Desktop Computer, 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5-9400, 512 GB SSD, 12 GB DDR4, Windows 10 (64-bit): $799.97 (regularly $999.97)
- Lenovo ThinkStation P340 Tiny, Core i9-10900T, 32GB, 1TB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 630, NVIDIA Quadro P1000 4GB, Windows 10 Pro: $2,729.99 (regularly $2,779.99)
- Asus M241DAT-RHR5T-CA All-in-One Touch Screen Desktop 23.8″ AMD Ryzen 5 3500U, 1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD, 8 GB DDR4, Windows 10 Home: $849.99 (regularly $999.99)
- HP Pavilion 27″ Touchscreen All-in-One PC, Intel Core i5-8400T 1.7 GHz, 2TB HDD, 128GB SSD, Windows 10 Home: $1,049.97 (regularly $1,399.99)
Peripherals
- Logitech G815 Mechanical Gaming Linear Keyboard: $229.99 (regularly $249.99)
- Logitech MX Vertical Ergonomic Wireless Mouse – Graphite: $119.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Logitech 910-005638 G703 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, Black: $99.99 (regularly $119.99)
- Staples Wired Keyboard: $11.59 (regularly $23.29)
- Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Gaming Mouse: $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Logitech Design Collection Limited Edition Wireless Mouse – Golden Garden: $14.98 (regularly $29.98)
Monitors
- Acer 27″ Nitro QG271 bmiix VA Gaming Monitor – UM.HQ1AA.003: $199.99 (regularly $279.99)
- Acer 23.8″ LCD IPS Display with AMD FreeSync Technology – UM.QR1AA.B01: $169.99 (regularly $199.99)
- LG 29″ UltraWide WFHD IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync – 29WN600-W: $279.99 (regularly $319.99)
- Acer EB321HQU Dbmidphx 31.5″ WQHD IPS Monitors – UM.JE1AA.D01: $299.99 (regularly $379.99)
- LG 31.5” UltraGear FHD Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC – 32GN500-B: $279.99 (regularly $349.99)
- Acer RG241Y Pbiipx 24″ Class IPS Monitors with AMD FreeSync – UM.QR1AA.P01: $219.99 (regularly $249.99)
- BenQ 32″ WQHD LCD VA Curved Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync Technology – EX3203R: $429.99 (regularly $799.99)
- Samsung Odyssey G9 49″ VA Curved HDR Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC Technology – LC49G95TSSNXZA: $1,749.99 (regularly $1,999.99)
Headphones
- Skullcandy JIB In Ear Earbuds with Microphone: $8.99 (regularly $14.99)
- Beats by Dre Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones: $79.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: $239.99 (regularly $254.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $199.99 (regularly $264.99)
- Beats by Dre Studio3 Wireless Over Ear Headphones – Matte Black: $299.99 (regularly $349.99)
- Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – WH-1000XM4: $349.99 (regularly $499.99)
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB – Black: $479.99 (regularly $669.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3″ Touch Screen, 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4, 8 GB LPDDR4x, 128 GB SSD: $929.99 (regularly $1,199.99)
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5″ Touch Screen PixelSense, Intel Pentium Gold, 128 GB SSD, 8 GB LPDDR3: $599.99 (regularly $699.99)
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5″ Touch Screen PixelSense, Intel Pentium Gold, 64 GB eMMC, 4 GB LPDDR3: $509.99 (regularly $529.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A SM-T280NZKAXAC, 7.0″ Tablet, 1.3 GHz, 1.5 GB RAM: $80.97 (regularly $139)
Several other product categories that aren’t mentioned in the list above, including smart home accessories, printers, video games, office furniture, cameras and drones are on sale too. Find all deals under Staples; Black Friday pricing sale here.
It’s worth noting that products on the list have varying ‘sale end dates.’ Make sure you check when the sale price is ending if you’re going to sit on the idea of purchasing a device.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Image credit: Staples
Source: Staples