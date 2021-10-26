Palm is back from the dead with wireless earbuds

If you were alive during the hotbed of tech that was 1995 to 2011, you likely remember Palm. The somewhat short-lived American tech brand best known for making PDA devices, was bought by HP back in 2010 and then buried in a shallow grave a year later.

Then in 2019, it sort of reemerged as a startup with a new phone. The new device was a tiny companion smartphone for your real phone, and while I assumed no one purchased it, I guess I’m wrong because Palm is back with a pair of wireless earbuds.

Palms’ new wireless earbuds, called the Palm Buds Pro, can be pre-ordered now for $99 USD (roughly $122 CAD).

The Palm Buds Pro feature active noise-cancelling and a three-mic per earbud design that aims to improve audio quality. Like many other popular earbuds, the Palm Buds Pro feature an ambient mode, roughly 24 hours of total battery and touch controls for playback.

They feature an IPX4 rating, ensuring they can survive light rain or a sweaty workout. The case also features USB-C charging.

While I’m not expecting anything phenomenal from these buds, it’s cool to see the Palm brand back from the dead in some form

Source: Palm