HBO has renewed Succession for Season 4

After only two episodes of Season 3, HBO has already renewed Succession for a fourth season.

Season 3 hit the air on October 17th and hits HBO and Crave weekly.

Renewed for Season 4. pic.twitter.com/pRs5bOghaJ — HBO Canada (@HBOCanada) October 26, 2021

Succession follows the story of the media titan Roy family as the head of the family’s three offspring all aim to take control of the family business.

The series stars Nicholas Braun, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Matthew Macfayden and, my favourite personal favourite, Kieran Culkin’s Roman Roy.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month and HBO costs an additional $9.99/month.

