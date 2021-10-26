Apple has several refurbished iPhones, iPads and Macs in stock

After being limited to the U.S. market, refurbished iPhones officially surfaced on Apple’s Canadian website last month. Along with iPhones, Apple’s refurbished store currently has several discounted iPads and Macs in stock.

Check out all refurbished offerings below:

iPhone

Find all refurbished iPhones here.

iPad

Find all refurbished iPads on sale here.

Mac

Apple TV

As expected, the discounts only amount to about $240 to $300, but this is a solid deal given Apple’s stellar reputation when it comes to its used devices. Find all of Apple’s refurbished products here.

Source: Apple