Apple has several refurbished iPhones, iPads and Macs in stock

After being limited to the U.S. market, refurbished iPhones officially surfaced on Apple’s Canadian website last month. Along with iPhones, Apple’s refurbished store currently has several discounted iPads and Macs in stock.
Check out all refurbished offerings below:
iPhone
- iPhone XS Max 64GB: $879 (New for $1,379)
- iPhone XS Max 256GB: $1,059 (New for $1,589)
- iPhone XS Max 512GB: $1,299 (New for $1,859)
- iPhone 11 Pro 64GB: $939 (New for $1,244)
- iPhone 11 Pro 256GB: $1,059 (New for $1,384)
- iPhone 11 Pro 512GB: $1,309 (New for $1,654)
- iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB: $1,059 (New for $1,354)
- iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB: $1,169 (New for $1,494)
- iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB: $1,409 (New for $1,764)
Find all refurbished iPhones here.
iPad
- iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB: $549 (New for $649)
- iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB: $719 (New for $849)
- 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB: $649 (New $919)
- 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB: $759 (New $1,049)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB (3rd Generation): $829 (New for $1,169)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB (3rd Generation): $939 (New for $1,299)
- 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB (2nd Generation): $849 (New for $1,009)
- 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB (2nd Generation): $1,099 (New for $1,259)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB (4th Generation): $969 (New for $1,199)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB (4th Generation): $1,079 (New for $1,329)
Find all refurbished iPads on sale here.
Mac
- Mac mini Apple M1 Chip with 8 Core CPU and 8 Core GPU: $979 (New $1,149)
- Mac mini 3.0GHz 6-core Intel Core i5: $1,189 (New $1,399)
- Mac mini 3.2GHz 6-core Intel Core i7: $2,049
Apple TV
- Apple TV 4K 64GB: $189 (New $219)
As expected, the discounts only amount to about $240 to $300, but this is a solid deal given Apple’s stellar reputation when it comes to its used devices. Find all of Apple’s refurbished products here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Source: Apple