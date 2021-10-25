Enter Telus’ 5G cloud gaming contest to win a Pixel 6

MobileSyrup and Telus have joined forces with some of Canada’s well-known tech content creators to show you what 5G means for cloud gaming. There’s also a chance to win the soon-to-release Google Pixel 6 courtesy of Telus.

With 5G, we’re expecting to see a boost in cloud gaming across rural areas of Canada, with gamers being able to play wherever they go. Telus suggests that cloud gamers on its 5G network can expect super high speeds and ultra-low latency. Anyone else looking forward to crisp resolution and responsive gaming on the go?

5G allows for console-like experiences on the go with games like Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Far Cry 6, all available on Google Stadia and delivered to via 5G. Improved reliability is also very useful when playing multiplayer cloud games like Destiny 2 or Madden NFL 22 online. I can’t stand getting disconnected in the middle of a game, especially when I’m winning. 5G provides a more reliable, stable connection and minimizes interruptions.

Since last year, Telus has been rolling out its 5G network across the country with more than 70 percent of Canadians covered. You can get 5G as part of your services with any of the company’s unlimited data plans.

The Pixel 6 in question is a 128GB Stormy Black device unlocked.

Sponsored by Telus

The Contest is only open to legal residents of Canada (excluding Quebec) who are at least 18 years of age or older.