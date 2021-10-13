fbpx
How to watch William Shatner get launched into space

By Alyssa Tremblay @tremb1ay
Oct 13, 20219:55 AM EDT
Today’s the day to watch Canadian actor William Shatner — known best for his role as Star Trek‘s Captain James T. Kirk — become the oldest person to go to space.

Originally scheduled for October 12th, the launch was delayed a day due to poor weather conditions.

Blue Origin, the aerospace company that organized this sub-orbital spaceflight, is currently streaming live from West Texas in lead-up to the “second human flight” of its New Shepard launch vehicle.

You can also follow @blueorigin on Twitter for launch updates.

 

Or, you can watch the livestream below:

New Shepard’s first-ever tourist flight took place on July 20th, with Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos on board.

Image source: @BlueOrigin

