If you’re looking to buy an Xbox Series X, you can get your hands on one from Newegg right now.

The online store has the Xbox Series X listed for $641.99. Newegg also has the Series S in stock, listed for $549.55.

It’s worth noting that Newegg charges a $19.55 shipping fee and offers a one-year warranty on the consoles.

Follow the links to purchase the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console.

This story will be updated when the Series X is out of stock.

Source: Newegg