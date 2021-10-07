Twitch blames data breach on error in a ‘server configuration change’

Twitch issued a couple of minor updates following the massive security breach on Wednesday that saw the source code, creator payouts and more leaked online.

In the first of two updates posted on the Twitch blog, the Amazon-owned streaming platform said an “error in a Twitch server configuration change” caused the breach:

“We have learned that some data was exposed to the internet due to an error in a Twitch server configuration change that was subsequently accessed by a malicious third party. Our teams are working with urgency to investigate the incident.”

It’s worth noting that Facebook blamed its recent outage on a similar configuration problem.

I feel I’d also be remiss not to point out that Twitch saying “some data was exposed” downplays the breach, which allegedly leaked the entirety of Twitch. To be fair, Twitch goes on to explain that it’s still trying to “understand the impact in detail.”

Further, the streaming platform says that it has “no indication that login credentials have been exposed.”

However, reporting on login credentials is mixed. Some publications, including MobileSyrup, reported that login credential don’t appear to be included in the over 125GB of data leaked online. 9to5Mac cites a developer going by ‘Sinoc‘ on Twitter who says that the data included encrypted passwords. While the encryption hopefully will keep the passwords safe, it may be best to change your Twitch password and enable two-factor authentication (2FA) just in case.

https://t.co/7vTDeRA9vt got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.

Might wana change your passwords. — Sinoc (@Sinoc229) October 6, 2021

Twitch also wrote in its first blog update that the breach didn’t expose full credit card numbers because it doesn’t store full credit card numbers.

In the second update, Twitch says it reset all stream keys “out of an abundance of caution.” That means some people may need to go here to get a new stream key and add the new key to their broadcasting software to start streaming again. The change shouldn’t impact most users, but it depends on how your stream is set up.

You can read Twitch’s updates here.

Source: Twitch Via: 9to5Mac