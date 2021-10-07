Some AMD Ryzen CPUs seeing up to 15% performance hit on Windows 11

Windows users with AMD Ryzen chips may want to hold off on updating to Windows 11 for the time being — Microsoft and AMD have uncovered at least two issues causing performance issues for Ryzen chips.

According to AMD support (via The Verge), Microsoft’s fancy new operating system can cause performance drops up to 15 percent in some cases.

The first of the two issues is that Windows 11 can cause L3 cache latency to triple. According to AMD, that could cause a three to five percent degradation in performance in most applications. Games (AMD specifically mentions “games commonly used for eSports”) can see a 10-15 percent performance hit.

The second issue is with AMD’s ‘preferred core’ tech, which shifts threads to the fastest core on a processor. AMD says that users may see performance issues with tasks that are heavily reliant on the CPU, especially if they have a processor with more than eight cores and above 65W TDP.

AMD and Microsoft are looking into the issues, with AMD noting on its support page that a Windows update is “in development” and should arrive later this month. For now, however, AMD users may want to hold off on the Windows 11 update.

Image credit: AMD

Source: AMD Via: The Verge