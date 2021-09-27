Samsung reportedly plans to completely cancel the Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE might be entirelly cancelled, says South Korean publication DDaily.

According to the report, the device’s mid-October release has been cancelled, and Samsung is “reviewing the smartphone launch itself.”

The report states that the ongoing global chipset shortage is the reason behind the often-rumoured handset’s cancellation. Further, DDaily says that Z Flip 3’s great sales is one of the reasons why Samsung is considering this decision. The Z Flip 3 is selling too well and production can’t keep up with the onslaught of orders.

While the report indicates that the S21 FE might have been cancelled, some leakers don’t think that’s actually the case.

People keep talking about the S21 FE being canceled and yet T-Mobile just added seven new SKUs plus demo and retail models to their system. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) September 27, 2021

Notable leaker Max Weinbach believes the Galaxy S21 FE will still launch at some point. With the S22 series’ rumoured February release fast approaching, we likely won’t need to wait long to learn more about the S21 FE’s true fate.

Source: DDaily Via: Android Authority