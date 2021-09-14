Sonos announces new second-gen Beam soundbar with Dolby Atmos

Sonos is back in the living room with its latest product, the second-generation Sonos Beam.

This new Beam steps up the audio quality with Dolby Atmos support and adopts the all-plastic, easy-to-clean design of the well-regarded Sonos Arc.

Overall, these changes appear to be a recipe for success, but it’s unclear if the new version of the Beam truly sounds better. At least for Canadians, the other issue is that the new Beam will retail for $560. This is $60 more than the previous version.

Like the original Beam, the new version features four mid-woofers facing forward and a single tweeter in the centre of the speaker for clear vocals. The first Beam was a decent soundbar, so I’d expect this one to be just as good.

On the other hand, Sonos says that the new Beam is capable of Dolby Atmos and provides a better overall soundscape due to software improvements.

Like most modern Sonos speakers, it includes AirPlay 2, Google Assistant, Alexa and Spotify Connect. You can also stream music from Sonos Radio.

The new Beam is up for pre-order now for $559 and releases on October 5th.