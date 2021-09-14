Google launches new Google Cloud region in Toronto

Google is launching a new Google Cloud region in Toronto, Ontario — its second location in Canada.

This new Cloud region, alongside the Montreal region announced in 2017, offers Canadian businesses the option of storing their data on Google servers housed locally in Canada.

Having two Canadian Google Cloud regions is generally understood as a move towards better data security and privacy, as servers built in the United States — where Google bases its operations — are subject to different federal laws regarding access to information, such as the controversial Patriot Act.

According to a Google blog post, the new Toronto region will help businesses “prevent against service disruptions” and provides faster access to Google’s Cloud Platform services such as: Compute Engine, App Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Bigtable, Spanner, and BigQuery.

The blog post also featured quotes from a number of Google’s Canadian customers, including TELUS, Scotiabank, Natural Resources Canada, Accenture, Deloitte, and Softchoice.

Notably, Google Cloud recently entered a multi-year partnership with Montreal-based telecom Bell to combine its 5G network with Google’s multi-cloud, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) services.

With this new location in Toronto, there are now 27 Google Cloud regions globally.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google