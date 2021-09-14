fbpx
Here’s how to watch Apple’s iPhone 13 event

The new iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch are expected to be shown off

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Sep 14, 20218:02 AM EDT
Apple California Streaming

It’s officially time for Apple’s big fall hardware event.

Taking place today at 10am PT/1pm ET, the ‘California Streaming’ showcase will be streamed on Apple’s website, through the Apple TV app and Apple’s YouTube channel.

We’ll also cover the event live on MobileSyrup, so stay tuned to our homepage, as well as Twitter and Facebook.

The highlight of the show will be the iPhone 13, but we’ll also likely the next iteration of the Apple Watch and AirPods. A detailed breakdown of what to expect from the event can be found here.

