Here’s how to watch Apple’s iPhone 13 event

It’s officially time for Apple’s big fall hardware event.

Taking place today at 10am PT/1pm ET, the ‘California Streaming’ showcase will be streamed on Apple’s website, through the Apple TV app and Apple’s YouTube channel.

The highlight of the show will be the iPhone 13, but we’ll also likely the next iteration of the Apple Watch and AirPods. A detailed breakdown of what to expect from the event can be found here.