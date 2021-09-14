Apple’s often-rumoured VR headset could feature 3,000ppi Micro OLED display

Apple’s rumoured virtual reality/augmented reality headset could include a high-resolution micro OLED display with 3,000 pixels per inch (ppi), according to South Korean publication The Elec.

If true, this would mean the headset features one of the highest display resolutions in a VR headset yet. Previous rumours have hinted that Apple is working on two head-mounted devices, including a pair of Apple augmented reality glasses that look like regular glasses and feature built-in AR notifications and a more traditional VR/AR headset.

The Elec’s report says that Apple has requested a sample from APS Holdings, a South Korean company that uses a process called Fine Metal Mask (FMM) to create next-gen OLED displays. Apple has reportedly asked for a sample of APS’ laser patterning FMM screen that features a 3,000ppi.



“Pixel sizes in OLED panels used in smartphones and TVs range from 40 micrometers to 300 micrometers. Those in MicroOLED panel range from 4 micrometers to 20 micrometers. MicroOLED also has microseconds response time and is a likely candidate to be used for VR and augmented reality (AR) applications,” reads the Elec’s report

A previous report from The Information indicated that Apple’s VR headset will feature two 8K displays and a price tag of approximately $3,000 USD (roughly $3,799 CAD).

Though leaks regarding the VR headset’s potential release date are a little all over the place, it’s likely we won’t catch a glimpse of the rumoured devices until at least 2022.

Source: The Elec Via: MacRumors