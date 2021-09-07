The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights surpasses 2.5 billion streams on Spotify

After ranking 16th overall for Save Your Tears (Ariana Grande Remix)’ in Spotify’s ‘top 20 most streamed songs of the summer globally list,’ Toronto’s very own Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, has smashed a historical record.
The Weeknd’s massive hit, “Blinding Lights” from his 2019 album After Hours, has surpassed 2.5 billion streams on Spotify. It’s the fastest song to ever do so on the streaming service.
.@theweeknd's "Blinding Lights" has now surpassed 2.5 billion streams on Spotify. It’s the fastest song in history to reach this milestone.
— chart data (@chartdata) September 6, 2021
The achievement comes shortly after the song became the Billboard Hot 100’s longest-running track at 88 weeks, surpassing Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive,” which was on the chart for 87 weeks.
.@TheWeeknd's "Blinding Lights" spends a record-breaking 88th week on the Billboard #Hot100 ✨https://t.co/Dv5BnzR3Yy
— billboard (@billboard) August 16, 2021
Image credit: billboard
Source: @chartdata