The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights surpasses 2.5 billion streams on Spotify

After ranking 16th overall for Save Your Tears (Ariana Grande Remix)’ in Spotify’s ‘top 20 most streamed songs of the summer globally list,’ Toronto’s very own Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, has smashed a historical record.

The Weeknd’s massive hit, “Blinding Lights” from his 2019 album After Hours, has surpassed 2.5 billion streams on Spotify. It’s the fastest song to ever do so on the streaming service.

