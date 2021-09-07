fbpx
The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights surpasses 2.5 billion streams on Spotify

It's the fastest song to ever do so on the streaming service

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Sep 7, 20218:06 PM EDT
Blinding Lights

After ranking 16th overall for Save Your Tears (Ariana Grande Remix)’ in Spotify’s ‘top 20 most streamed songs of the summer globally list,’ Toronto’s very own Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, has smashed a historical record.

The Weeknd’s massive hit, “Blinding Lights” from his 2019 album After Hours, has surpassed 2.5 billion streams on Spotify. It’s the fastest song to ever do so on the streaming service.

The achievement comes shortly after the song became the Billboard Hot 100’s longest-running track at 88 weeks, surpassing Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive,” which was on the chart for 87 weeks.

Image credit: billboard

Source: @chartdata

