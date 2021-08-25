Spotify reveals summer 2021’s most streamed songs and podcasts

It’s that time of the year again when Spotify announces the top streamed songs on the platform.
Surprising no one at this point, Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘good 4 u’ takes home the number one spot with over 600 million streams between May 29th and August 22nd.
Måneskin’s ‘Beggin’ came in second with Rauw Alejandro’s ‘Todo De Ti’ taking the third spot overall. Two fellow Canadians made the list too, with Justin Beiber’s March-released hit “Peaches” coming in at spot 13 and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” (Ariana Grande Remix) securing the 16th spot. Check out the top 20 most streamed songs of the summer globally below:
- “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo
- “Beggin’” by Måneskin
- “Todo De Ti” by Rauw Alejandro
- “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X
- “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” by Doja Cat
- “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI
- “Yonaguni” by Bad Bunny
- “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran
- “Butter” by BTS
- “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa
- “deja vu” by Olivia Rodrigo
- “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” by Måneskin
- “Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)” by Justin Bieber
- “traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo
- “Qué Más Pues?” by J Balvin, Maria Becerra
- “Save Your Tears (with Ariana Grande) (Remix)” by The Weeknd
- “drivers licence” by Olivia Rodrigo
- “happier” by Olivia Rodrigo
- “Leave The Door Open” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
- “Astronaut In The Ocean” by Masked Wolf
Further, Spotify also announced the top streamed podcasts of the summer. Less than a year after debuting exclusively on Spotify, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience”‘has surpassed all other podcasts to become the most-streamed podcast of the summer globally.
‘Crime Junkie’ came in second with Alex Cooper’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ taking the third spot. Check out the top 10 most streamed podcasts of the summer internationally below:
- The] Joe Rogan Experience
- Crime] Junkie
- Call] Her Daddy
- The] Daily
- Armchair] Expert with Dax Shepard
- Gemischtes] Hack
- TED] Talks Daily
- Anything] Goes with Emma Chamberlain
- Audience] Wellness Services
- NPR] News Now
Source: Spotify
Comments