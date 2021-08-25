PREVIOUS|
Spotify reveals summer 2021’s most streamed songs and podcasts

Olivia Rodrigo's 'good 4 u' was the most streamed song whereas The Joe Rogan Experience was the most streamed podcast

Aug 25, 2021

It’s that time of the year again when Spotify announces the top streamed songs on the platform.

Surprising no one at this point, Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘good 4 u’ takes home the number one spot with over 600 million streams between May 29th and August 22nd.

Måneskin’s ‘Beggin’ came in second with Rauw Alejandro’s ‘Todo De Ti’ taking the third spot overall. Two fellow Canadians made the list too, with Justin Beiber’s March-released hit “Peaches” coming in at spot 13 and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” (Ariana Grande Remix) securing the 16th spot. Check out the top 20 most streamed songs of the summer globally below:

  1. “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo
  2. “Beggin’” by Måneskin
  3. “Todo De Ti” by Rauw Alejandro
  4. “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X
  5. “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” by Doja Cat
  6. “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI
  7. “Yonaguni” by Bad Bunny
  8. “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran
  9. “Butter” by BTS
  10. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa
  11. “deja vu” by Olivia Rodrigo
  12. “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” by Måneskin
  13. “Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)” by Justin Bieber
  14. “traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo
  15. “Qué Más Pues?” by J Balvin, Maria Becerra
  16. “Save Your Tears (with Ariana Grande) (Remix)” by The Weeknd
  17. “drivers licence” by Olivia Rodrigo
  18. “happier” by Olivia Rodrigo
  19. “Leave The Door Open” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  20. “Astronaut In The Ocean” by Masked Wolf

Further, Spotify also announced the top streamed podcasts of the summer. Less than a year after debuting exclusively on Spotify, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience”‘has surpassed all other podcasts to become the most-streamed podcast of the summer globally.

‘Crime Junkie’ came in second with Alex Cooper’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ taking the third spot. Check out the top 10 most streamed podcasts of the summer internationally below:

  1. The] Joe Rogan Experience
  2. Crime] Junkie
  3. Call] Her Daddy
  4. The] Daily
  5. Armchair] Expert with Dax Shepard
  6. Gemischtes] Hack
  7. TED] Talks Daily
  8. Anything] Goes with Emma Chamberlain
  9. Audience] Wellness Services
  10. NPR] News Now

Source: Spotify

