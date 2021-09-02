Telus StoryHive is launching a new program offering grants to Black creators in B.C., Alberta

Telus’ StoryHive is launching its inaugural Black Creators Edition program in partnership with the Black Screen Office (BSO). Through this partnership, grants of $20,000 will be provided to 20 content creators across B.C. and Alberta to empower the next generation of Black creators.

StoryHive is a program that Telus funds to amplify stories and voices via customized funding, training, mentorship and distribution for creators in Western Canada.

“Celebrating and amplifying Canadian-created content that is locally reflective and relevant is at the core of Telus StoryHive’s mission,” said Cameron Zinger, the director of Telus StoryHive, in a recent statement. “We look forward to honouring, spotlighting and amplifying the voices, stories, and lived experiences of Black creators and their communities through this edition.”

Those who want to participate can pitch a locally reflective original idea for a short documentary, web pilot series, or digital short to get a grant. Applications are open from September 1st to October 6th, 2021.

Additionally, those selected will get customize career training, filmmaker mentorship and distribution of their project on select Telus platforms. However, you don’t need any previous experience in film production to apply.

A selection of committee members from the Black community will look over all the projects and select which ones receive funding. Telus says that the committee will consider several factors, “including but not limited to the submitted application, the impact of the award on the creator, and the importance of the story to the creator’s community of residence.”

To learn more and apply, click here.

Source: Telus