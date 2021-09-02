Samsung’s Tab S7 FE is now available to pre-order in Canada

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE is officially launching in Canada on September 10th, with a limited-time early bird offer available now.

First unveiled globally in May, this is the first Samsung tablet under the FE (Fan Edition) umbrella and combines all of Samsung’s top-of-the-line features with a not-so-expensive price tag.

The Tab S7 FE features an impressive 12.4-inch TFT (Thin-Film Transistor) display with a 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution. The tablet is powered by a 2.4Ghz Snapdragon 788 G chipset, allowing for smooth gaming along with lag-free multitasking.

S7 FE has an 8-megapixel rear camera along with a five-megapixel front shooter. The front camera is placed on the right bezel of the tab so that when you place the tab in landscape mode for your video conferencing needs, you remain in the center of the frame (see the image below for reference). The tab comes in 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage options.

It has a 10,090 mAh battery that Samsung claims lasts about 13 hours, even while streaming or using other battery-draining functions.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be available in ‘Mystic Black,’ ‘Mystic Green,’ ‘Mystic Pink’ and ‘Mystic Silver’ colour variants for $699.99 and $759.99 for the 64GB and 128GB variants, respectively, on September 10th.

Additionally, as a special early-bird promotion, anyone who purchases/pre-orders the Galaxy Tab S7 FE between September 1st and 30th will be eligible to claim two Google Play promotional balances of $50 each, for a total value of $100.

To pre-order the tab or to get more information about the early-bird promotion, click here.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung