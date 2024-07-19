Samsung pauses Galaxy Buds Pro shipments over faulty ear tips

Early buyers of Samsung’s hotly anticipated Galaxy Buds Pro have found that the company’s redesign didn’t manage to copy everything from AirPods Pro.

When a few of these early adopters tried to change their ear tips, they discovered that the silicon was quite fragile and prone to breaking when being switched. There are ample reports on Reddit and X (Twitter), causing Samsung to pause global shipments of the earbuds as they address the issue.

Samsung is directing people who’ve already bought and received the buds to contact Samsung support or take their buds to their nearest Samsung service centre. According to an email obtained by Android Authority, Samsung is also emailing people who’ve ordered them but have yet to receive their units to explain the situation and offer buyers the opportunity to cancel their order if they wish.

Along with Samsung pausing its shipments, Amazon has removed the listing for the buds. The new release date on Samsung’s website is August 28th.

Beyond this issue, these earbuds were stacking up to possibly be Samsung’s best ever, so it will be interesting to see if any other quality control issues arise.

Source: Android Authority