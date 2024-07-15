Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Netflix and Prime Video [July 15-21]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Apple TV+

Lady in the Lake [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: July 19th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episode every Friday)

Genre: Drama, thriller

Runtime: Seven episodes (around one hour each)

In 1960s Baltimore, an investigative journalist becomes becomes obsessed with unraveling the mysterious killings of an eleven-year-old girl and a bartending mother.

Based on Laura Lippman’s 2019 novel of the same name, Lady in the Lake was created by Alma Har’el (Honey Boy) and stars Natalie Portman (Black Swan), Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Y’lan Noel (Insecure) and Mikey Madison (Better Things).

Crave

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World (Season 2) [Crave Original]

Crave premiere date: July 19th, 2024 at 9pm ET (first episode, new episode every Friday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Reality competition

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Canadian, American, British, and French versions of the franchise as well as the related spin-off RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World.

Previous competitors on the Canadian, American, British, and French versions of Drag Race battle it out for the title of “Queen of the Motherpucking World.” Canada’s Drag Race‘s Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor return as hosts.

Fitting In

Original theatrical release date: February 2nd, 2024

Crave premiere date: July 19th, 2024

Genre: Coming-of-age comedy drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

A Canadian teenager’s life is upended when she’s diagnosed with a a rare reproductive condition called MRKH syndrome.

Fitting In was based on the life of Montreal-born writer-director Molly McGlynn (Mary Goes Round) and stars Maddie Ziegler (The Fallout),Winnipeg’s Djouliet Amara (Big Door Prize), Toronto’s D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs) and Montreal’s Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek).

Netflix

Cobra Kai (Season 6 — Part 1) [Netflix Original]

Crave premiere date: July 18th, 2024

Genre: Action drama

Runtime: Five episodes (around one hour each)

With the Cobra Kai having been eliminated from the Valley, the senseis and students must decide about competing in the karate world championships, all while Kreese escapes from prison.

Cobra Kai was created by Josh Heald (Hot Tub Time Machine), Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (Harold & Kumar series) and features Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and John Cove reprising their respective Karate Kid roles of Danny, Johnny and Kreese, while Courtney Henggeler (The Big Bang Theory), Xolo Maridueña (Parenthood) and Tanner Buchanan (Designated Survivor) co-star.

Stream Cobra Kai here. Note that this is only the first of three parts of the final season of the Karate Kid spin-off series. Part 2 will premiere on November 24th, while Part 3 drops sometime in 2025.

Simone Biles: Rising [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: July 17th, 2024

Genre: Sports documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (around 45 minutes each)

This documentary chronicles the life and career of world-renowned American gymnast Simone Biles ahead of her highly anticipated return to the Olympics.

Prime Video

My Spy: The Eternal City [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada Canada premiere date: July 18th, 2024

Genre: Action comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 52 minutes

JJ accompanies Sophie on her school trip to Italy, only to become involved a terrorist plot.

A sequel to 2020’s My Spy, My Spy: The Eternal City was once again written and directed by Peter Sagal while Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong reprise their respective roles.

Those About to Die [Exclusive Content]

Prime Video Canada Canada premiere date: July 19th, 2024

Genre: Epic, action, drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (about one hour each)

This series explores the world of gladiators in the Colosseum in 79 A.D. Rome.

Based on Daniel P. Mannix’s 1958 book of the same name, Those About to Die was created by Robert Rodat (Saving Private Ryan) and stars Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs), Dimitri Leonidas (Riviera), Jojo Macari (Masters of the Air) and Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones).

