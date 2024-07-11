Rogers switches up plans with $10/mo price hike and reduced data

Like clockwork, Rogers has rolled out plan changes similar to what we’ve seen from other members of the Big Three, Bell and Telus. However, Rogers has taken a slightly different approach than the others, offering different pricing and data buckets depending on whether customers choose to finance a device or go the bring your own phone (BYOP) route.

Here is a quick overview of the changes:

$65/75GB BYOP | $75/100GB finance (previously $60/75GB)

$80/150GB BYOP | $90/175GB finance (previously $80/200GB)

$100/175GB BYOP | $110/200GB finance (previously $100/200GB)

There are a few other things worth noting about Rogers’ plans. First, the cheaper $65/mo plan has a speed cap of up to 250Mbps and can only access Rogers’ 5G network, while the other plans have access to 5G and 5G+ networks and a speed cap of up to 1Gbps. Additionally, the $100/$110 plan includes unlimited Canada/U.S/Mexico calling, texting and data.

Additionally most of Rogers’ previous plans offered a $10/mo discount for BYOP customers. So what we’re seeing here is effectively a $10/mo increase to plan prices for BYOP customers along with a reduction in data. On the financing side, we’re also seeing about a $10/mo price hike, though only the $90/175GB plan saw a reduction in data.

Interestingly, the Big Three all now have similar plans and pricing, but with some small differences that could make a difference for some customers. For example, Rogers, Bell and Telus all charge $110/mo for their highest plan, but Bell offers 50GB less data than the others. Similarly, Telus’ mid-level plan costs $5/mo more than Rogers and Bell (not counting Bell’s additional $10/mo discount) but also offers more data.

I still don’t think any of the Big Three plans are worth it right now, and the increased financing costs make getting a phone from one of the carriers an even worse deal than it normally is. I feel like a broken record at this point, but I can’t justify spending $80/mo on a 150GB data plan when cheaper options from Freedom and Public Mobile exist. Sure, maybe you won’t get gigabit data speeds, but do you really need that?

Anyway, you can check out Rogers’ reworked plans here if you want. Or you can go get a $34/mo 50GB 5G plan with Canada/U.S. calling, texting and data usage from Freedom or Public Mobile. I know which one I’d go with.