Huge Pixel 9 series leaks reveal the 9 Pro Fold, camera specs

The next Made by Google event is less than a month away, so it comes as no surprise that leakers are out in full force, revealing more details about the upcoming handset. These latest leaks are from a source who spoke with Kamila Wojciechowska from Android Authority.

The first of the leaks provides a real-world look at the new Pixel 9 family. I still can’t get over how different the original Pixel Fold looks versus the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The handset’s cover screen is far taller (length-wise) and not as wide. It looks similar to the OnePlus Open, which isn’t bad, but I was hoping for a better Pixel Fold design and, well, not another OnePlus Open with Pixel UI. It also sports that odd-shaped camera bump that’s a rectangle and houses three camera sensors — we’ll get more into that later.

The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL sport oval-shaped camera sensors, different from last year’s bar. All three have flat sides à la Apple iPhones, and the Pro handsets sport matte backs with glossy frames. The non-pro Pixel 9 has a glossy back with a matte frame—I definitely wish there was a variant with both a matte frame and a matte back.

This report also details the charging speeds for the handsets. It looks like the Pixel 9 Pro XL will sport about 35W wired charging, which is a bit faster than the 30W supported by the Pixel 8 Pro. However, the charging speeds for the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro will be around 25W, slightly slower than the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel 8, which had 27W charging. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will only support 20W charging speed, which is actually a bit slower than the Pixel Fold.

Battery-wise, we’re looking at 4,558mAh for the Pixel 9 and the 9 Pro, 4,942mAh for the Pixel 9 Pro XL and 4,560mAh for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

It also looks like the base Pixel 9 will ditch UWB, but the other variants will support the feature.

Wojciechowska also leaked details about the Pixel 9 series’ camera setup. According to this leak, the handsets will sport a different arrangement of cameras compared to last year.

The Pixel 9 will get a brand-new Sony IMX858 50-megapixel sensor, which should help with lowlight performance. The handset will have the same front-facing shooter and primary sensor, with a slight change as the handset will sport auto-focus on the front-facing shooter.

The Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL sport the same array of cameras. The handset will get the new Sony IM858 sensor, which will be used for the front-facing, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses. This should slightly help the ultrawide and telephoto lenses and be a big jump for the selfie cameras. All three shooters sport a 50-megapixel sensor as well. The handset will continue to sport the same primary shooter as last year’s Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is set to get a Samsung 3LU (1/3.2-inch) 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and the inner and outer selfie cameras have been changed to 3K1 (1/3.94-inch) 10-megapixel sensors. According to Wojciechowska, these are downgrades compared to the original Pixel Fold. One possible reason for the change is that Google’s new foldable is slightly thinner, and therefore, the company might have needed to downgrade the sensors to fit in the phone. The primary and telephoto shooters remain the same for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The Pixel 9 series will also reportedly support 8K resolution (7680 x 4320) videos at 30 frames per second. However, it’s unclear which devices will get the feature.

Image Credit: Android Authority

Source: Android Authority (2)