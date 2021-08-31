Here’s what’s coming to Hayu in September 2021

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.

For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.

Hayu is available on Android and iOS, Apple TV, Shaw TV platform, and desktop.

Here’s what’s coming to Hayu in September:

Celebrity Game Face: season 2 (Wednesdays from September 1st)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angele: season 13 (Fridays from September 3rd)

Love Island: What Happened Next?: season 1 (Saturdays from September 11th)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: season 2 (Mondays from September 13th)

Love Island: season 7 (Mondays from September 13th)

Snapped Behind Bars: season 1B (Sundays from September 13th)

