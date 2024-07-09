fbpx
Deadpool and Wolverine hit Etalk on July 23rd

Dean Daley
Jul 9, 202411:38 AM EDT 0 comments

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theatres on July 26th, and ahead of the release, there’s an exclusive interview on Etalk Presents: Deadpool & Wolverine, which airs Wednesday, July 24th at 7pm ET on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app.

However, if you want to see this before it airs on CTV, Etalk will film it for a special 30-minute segment on July 23rd in front of a live studio audience in the 299 Queen St West parking lot at the Bell Media headquarters.

Etalk anchor Tyrone Edwards will talk with the stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman alongside the director Shawn Levy as they talk about the making of the third Deadpool film. Both Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds are Canadian, and both superheroes, Wolverine and Deadpool, are iconic Canadian characters, so it’s a Canadian affair.

Fans can learn more about how to secure their spot here.

