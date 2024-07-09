Deadpool and Wolverine hit Etalk on July 23rd

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theatres on July 26th, and ahead of the release, there’s an exclusive interview on Etalk Presents: Deadpool & Wolverine, which airs Wednesday, July 24th at 7pm ET on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app.

Deadpool and Wolverine are coming home to Canada and you could be there! On Tuesday, July 23, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy will be at the iconic 299 Queen Street West parking lot to film the upcoming special, “Etalk Presents: Deadpool & Wolverine” and we… pic.twitter.com/lJNf4bOC0V — Etalk (@etalkCTV) July 9, 2024

However, if you want to see this before it airs on CTV, Etalk will film it for a special 30-minute segment on July 23rd in front of a live studio audience in the 299 Queen St West parking lot at the Bell Media headquarters.

Etalk anchor Tyrone Edwards will talk with the stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman alongside the director Shawn Levy as they talk about the making of the third Deadpool film. Both Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds are Canadian, and both superheroes, Wolverine and Deadpool, are iconic Canadian characters, so it’s a Canadian affair.

Image Credit: Etalk