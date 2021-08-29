Here are the Netflix Originals launching in September 2021

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This September, TV shows and movies like Q-Force, The Circle season 3, Final Space season 3, Sex Education season 3, Dear White People Volume 4 and more are coming to the streaming service.
This list is curated for Canadians who primarily subscribe to Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in September, click here.
Below are all the Netflix originals coming this month:
Coming soon
- Baki Hanma — Netflix Anime (Japan)
- Bangkok Breaking — Netflix Series (Thailand)
- Crime Stories: India Detectives — Netflix Documentary
- Kota Factory: Season 2 — Netflix Series India
September 1st
- How to Be a Cowboy — Netflix Series
- Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — Netflix Documentary
September 2nd
- Afterlife of the Party — Netflix Film
- Q-Force — Netflix Series
September 3rd
- Dive Club — Netflix Family (Australia)
- Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — Netflix Series (Spain)
- Sharkdog — Netflix Family
- Worth — Netflix Film
September 6th
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space – Episode 1 and 2 — Netflix Documentary
September 7th
- Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond — Netflix Family (U.K)
- On the Verge — Netflix Series
- Untold: Breaking Point — Netflix Documentary
September 8th
- The Circle: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- Into the Night: Season 2 — Netflix (Belgium)
- JJ+E — Netflix (Sweden)
September 9th
- Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — Netflix Documentary
- The Women and the Murderer — Netflix Documentary (France)
September 10th
- Firedrake the Silver Dragon — Netflix Family (Germany)
- Kate — Netflix Film
- Lucifer: The Final Season — Netflix Series
- Metal Shop Masters — Netflix Series
- Prey — Netflix Film
September 14th
- A StoryBots Space Adventure
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2
- You vs. Wild: Out Cold
September 15th
- Nailed It!: Season 6 — Netflix Series
- Nightbooks — Netflix Film
- Schumacher — Netflix Documentary
- Too Hot To Handle Latino –– Netflix (Mexico)
September 16th
- Final Space: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — Netflix Family
- My Heroes Were Cowboys — Netflix Documentary
September 17th
- Ankahi Kahaniya — Netflix Film (India)
- Chicago Party Aunt — Netflix Series
- The Father Who Moves Mountains — Netflix Film (Romania)
- Sex Education: Season 3 — Netflix Series (U.K.)
- Squid Game — Netflix Series (South Korea)
- The Stronghold — Netflix Film (France)
September 21st
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel — Netflix Family
- Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Australia)
September 22nd
- Confessions of an Invisible Girl — Netflix Film (Brazil)
- Dear White People: Volume 4 — Netflix Series
- Intrusion — Netflix Film
- Jaguar — Netflix Series (Spain)
- Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — Netflix Documentary
September 23rd
- Je Suis Karl — Netflix Film (Germany)
September 24th
- Blood & Water: Season 2 — Netflix Series (South Africa)
- Ganglands (Braqueurs) — Netflix Series (France)
- Jailbirds New Orleans — Netflix Series
- Midnight Mass — Netflix Series
- My Little Pony: A New Generation — Netflix Family
- The Starling — Netflix Film
- Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — Netflix Documentary (Italy)
September 28th
- Ada Twist, Scientist — Neflix Family
- Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! — Netflix Comedy Special
September 29th
- The Chestnut Man — Netflix Series (Denmark)
- Friendzone — Netflix Film (France)
- MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 — Netflix Series
- No One Gets Out Alive — Netflix Film
- Sounds Like Love — Netflix Film (Spain)
September 30th
- Love 101: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Turkey)
- Luna Park — Netflix Series (Italy)