Here are the Netflix Originals launching in September 2021

Get ready for season 4 of Dear White People and season 3 of Sex Education

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Aug 29, 202111:03 AM EDT
Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This September, TV shows and movies like Q-Force, The Circle season 3, Final Space season 3, Sex Education season 3, Dear White People Volume 4 and more are coming to the streaming service.

This list is curated for Canadians who primarily subscribe to Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in September, click here.

Below are all the Netflix originals coming this month:

Coming soon

September 1st

September 2nd

September 3rd

September 6th

September 7th

September 8th

September 9th

September 10th

September 14th

  • A StoryBots Space Adventure
  • Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5
  • The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2
  • You vs. Wild: Out Cold

September 15th

September 16th

September 17th

September 21st

September 22nd

September 23rd

  • Je Suis Karl — Netflix Film (Germany) 

September 24th

September 28th

September 29th

September 30th

