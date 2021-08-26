Here’s the content coming to CBC Gem in September 2021

CBC has shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in September.
You can view the full list of content below:
September 3rd
- Stath Lets Flats
- Ripper Street Season 1
- The Story Of Late Night
- Topping Out: Race To The 2021 Ouray Ice Climbing Championship
September 4th
- Dounia
September 9th
- Race Against The Tide
September 10th
- 9/11: Unfinished Business
- Surviving 9/11 – Exclusive Canadian Premiere
- Sherlock Season 1
- Ghosts
- The Hummingbird Project
- Grand Designs New Zealand Season 5 – Exclusive Canadian Premiere
September 13th
- Murdoch Mysteries
September 14th
- Strays
- Moonshine
- This Hour Has 22 Minutes
September 17th
- A Colony
- Escape To The Country Season 25(B) – Exclusive Canadian Premiere
September 24th
- Next Stop Season 2
- Spirit To Soar: Mashkawi-Manidoo Bimaadiziwin
- Ghosts Season 2 – Exclusive Canadian Premiere
- Junior Baking Show Season 6 – Exclusive Canadian Premiere
September 27th
- Family Feud Canada
September 30th
- National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
CBC Gem offers free viewing with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. It’s available on iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.
You can see what came to CBC Gem in August here.
Image credit: CBC
