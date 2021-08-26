PREVIOUS|
Here’s the content coming to CBC Gem in September 2021

Exclusive Canadian Premieres include Junior Baking Show, Escape To The Country, Surviving 9/11 and more!

Aug 26, 2021

9:02 PM EDT

CBC has shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in September.

You can view the full list of content below:

September 3rd

  • Stath Lets Flats
  • Ripper Street Season 1
  • The Story Of Late Night
  • Topping Out: Race To The 2021 Ouray Ice Climbing Championship

September 4th

  • Dounia

September 9th

    • Race Against The Tide

September 10th

  • 9/11: Unfinished Business
  • Surviving 9/11 – Exclusive Canadian Premiere
  • Sherlock Season 1
  • Ghosts
  • The Hummingbird Project
  • Grand Designs New Zealand Season 5 – Exclusive Canadian Premiere

September 13th

  • Murdoch Mysteries

September 14th

  • Strays
  • Moonshine
  • This Hour Has 22 Minutes

September 17th

  • A Colony
  • Escape To The Country Season 25(B) – Exclusive Canadian Premiere

September 24th

  • Next Stop Season 2
  • Spirit To Soar: Mashkawi-Manidoo Bimaadiziwin
  • Ghosts Season 2 – Exclusive Canadian Premiere
  • Junior Baking Show Season 6 – Exclusive Canadian Premiere

September 27th

  • Family Feud Canada

September 30th

  • National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

CBC Gem offers free viewing with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. It’s available on iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.

You can see what came to CBC Gem in August here.

Comments