Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in September 2021

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, the companies’ British programming-focused streaming service, in September.
BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five and will add Vera Season 10, The Museum, The Lucan Mystery and more in September.
Check everything coming to the streaming platform next month below:
September 1st
- Vera Season 10 – New to BritBox, BritBox Exclusive
- Vera Season 11 – Part 1 – North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive
September 7th
- Shetland Season 5 – Canada SVOD Premiere, BritBox Exclusive
September 11th
- Last Night of the Proms 2021 – North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive
September 14th
- The Museum – North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive
September 21st-25th
- The RHS Chelsea Flower Show – North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive (Premiere daily from September 21st to 25th)
September 28th
- Lucan – New to BritBox
- The Lucan Mystery – New to BritBox
