PREVIOUS
News

Unique Canadian-made audio-based game The Vale launches on Xbox and PC

The game was developed alongside the Canadian National Institute for the Blind to be more accessible

Aug 19, 2021

7:04 PM EDT

0 comments

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

With the discussion surrounding accessibility in gaming now more prevalent than ever, one Canadian indie developer has taken it upon itself to create a uniquely inclusive experience.

That game is The Vale: Shadow of the Crown, an audio-based action-adventure from Niagara Falls-based Falling Squirrel.

Rather than rely on visuals, The Vale uses 3D audio and haptic controller feedback so that visually impaired and sighted people alike can play with needing to look at the screen. To develop the game, Falling Squirrel worked alongside the Canadian National Institute for the Blind.

Playing out like a narrative podcast, The Vale follows a warden as she embarks on a dangerous journey home. Levels are laid out octagonally so players won’t get stuck on corners as they progress.

The Vale can be purchased for $22.79 CAD on Steam and $25.99 on Xbox One.

Image credit: Falling Squirrel

Related Articles

News

Aug 17, 2021

9:08 PM EDT

This Xbox Series X/S emulator lets you play PS1 games at up to 4K/60fps

News

Aug 18, 2021

8:02 PM EDT

Montreal-developed PS5 indie game Goodbye Volcano High delayed to 2022

Resources

Aug 17, 2021

12:13 PM EDT

What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late August 2021

Features

Aug 17, 2021

8:04 AM EDT

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles delivers a grand murder mystery with few objections

Comments