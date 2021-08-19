Unique Canadian-made audio-based game The Vale launches on Xbox and PC

With the discussion surrounding accessibility in gaming now more prevalent than ever, one Canadian indie developer has taken it upon itself to create a uniquely inclusive experience.
That game is The Vale: Shadow of the Crown, an audio-based action-adventure from Niagara Falls-based Falling Squirrel.
Rather than rely on visuals, The Vale uses 3D audio and haptic controller feedback so that visually impaired and sighted people alike can play with needing to look at the screen. To develop the game, Falling Squirrel worked alongside the Canadian National Institute for the Blind.
Playing out like a narrative podcast, The Vale follows a warden as she embarks on a dangerous journey home. Levels are laid out octagonally so players won’t get stuck on corners as they progress.
The Vale can be purchased for $22.79 CAD on Steam and $25.99 on Xbox One.
Image credit: Falling Squirrel
