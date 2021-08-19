Freedom is offering new back-to-school promotions for a limited time

Like other carriers, Freedom launched its back-to-school promotions, available for a limited time. Here are some of the back-to-school offers from the regional carrier:
- Freedom offering $50 per month for 20GB Fast LTE Data on 2-year terms for both new activations and bring-your-own-device customers.
- iPhone 11: $10 per month + 20GB Fast LTE Data on a $50 per month 2-year term
- iPhone 12: $25 per month + 20GB Fast LTE Data on a $50 per month 2-year term
- Samsung Galaxy A32: $0 per month + 20GB LTE Data on a $50 per month 2-year term
- Samsung Galaxy A52: $10 per month + 20GB Fast LTE Data on a $50 per month 2-year term
- Motorola One Ace: $50 per month +10GB Fast LTE Data on a 2-year term
