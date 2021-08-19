Lenovo’s True Wireless Earbuds bundle on sale for $57.99

Lenovo Canada currently has a solid deal on its True Wireless Earbuds.
The company is offering a two-pack of its True Wireless Earbuds for $57.99 CAD, down from $143.98, marking savings of $85.99.
Launched in November 2020, these earbuds are compact and lightweight, making them great for on-the-go listening, and their IPX5 waterproof resistance protects against both rain and sweat.
The buds feature Bluetooth 5.0, allowing them to pair with any Bluetooth-enabled device from up to 30 feet away while maintaining a strong and stable connection.
Lenovo’s wireless earbuds offer four hours of playback time, extending to 10 hours when paired with a fully charged case. Additionally, the case takes only one hour to go from zero to 100 percent battery.
Further, the earbuds come with three different-sized tips, allowing you to find the optimum fit for extended listening sessions.
Lenovo is offering free shipping on the bundle, so you can pick up a two-pack of Lenovo’s True Wireless Earbuds for just $57.99 + tax.
Image credit: Lenovo
Source: Lenovo
