Lenovo’s True Wireless Earbuds bundle on sale for $57.99

The bundle contains two pairs of Lenovo's True Wireless Earbuds

Aug 19, 2021

12:33 PM EDT

Lenovo Canada currently has a solid deal on its True Wireless Earbuds.

The company is offering a two-pack of its True Wireless Earbuds for $57.99 CAD, down from $143.98, marking savings of $85.99.

Launched in November 2020, these earbuds are compact and lightweight, making them great for on-the-go listening, and their IPX5 waterproof resistance protects against both rain and sweat.

The buds feature Bluetooth 5.0, allowing them to pair with any Bluetooth-enabled device from up to 30 feet away while maintaining a strong and stable connection.

Lenovo’s wireless earbuds offer four hours of playback time, extending to 10 hours when paired with a fully charged case. Additionally, the case takes only one hour to go from zero to 100 percent battery.

Further, the earbuds come with three different-sized tips, allowing you to find the optimum fit for extended listening sessions.

Lenovo is offering free shipping on the bundle, so you can pick up a two-pack of Lenovo’s True Wireless Earbuds for just $57.99 + tax.

Image credit: Lenovo

Source: Lenovo

Comments