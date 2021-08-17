Several Canadian retailers have the Echo Auto on sale

If you want to add an Alexa voice assistant to your vehicle, you can now buy the Echo Auto on sale.
Normally priced at $69.99 CAD, the Echo Auto is currently available at Amazon, Best Buy, The Source and Home Depot for $29.99, marking a $40 discount.
This smart device works in conjunction with your phone and vehicle’s Bluetooth to play music, set reminders, navigate maps and more.
This device is like many of the other Echo smart speakers, but since it’s used in the car, it takes advantage of your phone’s data connection and location data. If you don’t have Bluetooth, there is an AUX port in the Echo Auto as well.
It makes sense to use this device in the car since it features eight microphones, allowing the device to easily hear your voice commands over the sounds of the road.
