Hydro One launches new DDoS Shield service to block malicious traffic

DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) is a malicious attempt to interrupt the regular traffic of a targeted server, service, or network by overloading the target or its surrounding infrastructure with internet traffic or packets.
A DDoS attack makes your connection to the internet unstable, or in the case of a DDoS attack on a website, it can slow down said website’s response time, leaving it inoperable.
DDoS Cyberattacks have increased by more than 270 percent since 2019, placing businesses and organizations in a risky situation. It is expected that the overall number of DDoS assaults would exceed 15 million by 2023.
Thus, to better prepare itself and its services, Hydro One Telecom has announced the introduction of its DDoS Shield, an always-on security solution that provides automatic defence against DDoS cyberattacks.
“Our journey to transform Hydro One Telecom from a provider of connectivity to a full-service information communications technology solutions provider continues with the release of DDoS Shield,” says John Papadakis, president and CEO, Hydro One Telecom, in a press statement. “This important service is part of our full suite of solutions that help protect client data and mitigate risk in an ever-evolving and inter-connected world.”
DDoS Shield is available as an add-on option to Hydro One Telecom’s internet service and provides automatic DDoS security that identifies and blocks malicious traffic or packets, allowing organizations or households to continue operating uninterruptedly.
