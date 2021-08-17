Crave confirms 4K rollout on AndroidTV, Fire TV and Chromecast platforms

After the recent announcement of a soft-launch for 4K content on Apple TV, MobileSyrup has received a note from Bell Media has confirmed the launch of 4K content on Crave on Android TV, FireTV and Chromecast platforms.
As Bell mentioned, Crave will be adding additional platforms on the roadmap, with more details being announced when they become available. This news comes after the weekend when users were noticing an ‘Available In 4K’ section on the service.
Crave already confirmed that Wonder Woman 1984 and Zack Snyder’s Justice League are some of the titles that are available in 4K. Now, the company says that Godzilla vs. Kong, which will be available on Crave on Friday, August 20th, will also be in 4K on applicable platforms.
Going forward, MobileSyrup‘s monthly Crave new content updates will state which content will support 4K resolution.
For now, Bell says only a number of Crave titles have received the 4K update, but it’s planning to have a “more robust 4K collection on additional Crave platforms in the future.”
Although Bell indicated 4K was coming to Crave back in 2018, it’s important to note that the service only received 1080p streaming support on select platforms in 2019.
Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4/5 and more.
