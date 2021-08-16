PREVIOUS|
Wonder Woman makes her way into Fortnite

Ready to fight alongside Superman and Batman

Aug 16, 2021

7:04 PM EDT

Princess Diana is about to enter the Fortnite world, and no, I mean Princess Diana of Themyscira, aka Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman‘s new Fortnite skin will be accompanied by her Golden Eagle Wings Glider, Athena’s Battleaxe pickaxe, a DC Trinity Loading Screen (alongside Batman and Superman) and Diana’s Mantle Back Bling that comes in two variants.

Additionally, you can compete in the Wonder Woman Cup to earn the new skin, Diana’s Mantle Back Bling and an Honorary Amazons loading screen. The tournament, which is scheduled for August 18th, is in ‘Duos’ format and requires you to play a maximum of 10 games to accumulate as many points as possible.

The Wonder Woman Outfit and Diana’s Mantle Back Bling will be awarded to the top-performing teams in each region. Any team with eight or more points will automatically receive the Honorary Amazons Loading Screen. Learn more about the tournament here.

Image credit: Epic Games

Source: Epic Games

