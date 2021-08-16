PREVIOUS|
Tesla Long Range Model Y and Standard Range Model 3 sold out in Canada

Next delivery available in January 2022

Aug 16, 2021

6:33 PM EDT

Canadians looking to buy the Tesla Model Y Long Range and Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus are in for some bad news.

According to a TeslaNorth report, Tesla’s Model Y Long Range and Model 3 are currently sold out in the United States and Canada until January 2022. Customers who have already placed their orders are still waiting for deliveries, and some are reporting that the delivery date for their vehicle is being postponed to later in September.

Further, those who wish to place a new order for the Long Range Model Y or the Model 3 will have to wait until January 2022 to receive their car.

The more costly Model Y Performance, on the other hand, seems to still be available with an expected delivery date of five to seven weeks.

Earlier this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized Japanese chip supplier Renesas and German chip supplier Bosch, claiming that their semiconductor supply is “problematic,” which might explain the January 2022 delivery timeframe.

Image credit: Tesla

Source: TeslaNorth

