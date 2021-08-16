Indie darling What Remains of Edith is now available on iOS

What Remains of Edith Finch, the critically acclaimed adventure game from boutique publisher Annapurna Interactive, is now available on iOS.
Developed by Santa Monica, California-based Giant Sparrow (The Unfinished Swan), What Remains of Edith Finch was first released on PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2017, with a Switch port following in 2019.
The game follows the eponymous woman as she returns to her family’s home to investigate the deaths of her relatives. Through a first-person perspective, you’ll relive sections of each Finch’s life and get to the bottom of the family’s apparent “curse.”
What Remains of Edith Finch costs $6.99 CAD on the App Store. An Android version is not available.
This is one of several Annapurna Interactive releases over the past few weeks. For more on the publisher’s 2021 game lineup, check out this breakdown of the recent Annapurna Interactive Showcase.
Image credit: Annapurna Interactive
Comments