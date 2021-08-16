Samsung Galaxy S22 leak claims no Under Display Camera and more

Samsung only recently unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, but that hasn’t stopped tipsters from revealing information about the company’s upcoming S22 series.
The S22 series isn’t slated until next year (January or February) so one should take these leaks with a grain of salt.
TheSa leak comes from the tipster Tron (@FrontTron).
The leak indicates that the base S22 will offer a 6.06-inch display, the S22+ will sport a 6.55-inch screen and the Ultra will feature a 6.81-inch display. All three displays offer 120Hz refresh rate technology.
None of the three phones will offer Samsung’s Under Display Camera technology like the Z Fold 3.
CPU/GPU
Exynos 2200 with AMD mRDNA GPU (low yield, available in select markets) – Samsung 4LPE (=5LPP)
Snapdragon 898 with Adreno GPU (available in most markets) – Samsung 4LPX
RAM, ROM config/Design
Identical to the S21 Series
(2/2)
— Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) August 15, 2021
Instead, the S22 and S22+ will feature a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 12-megapixel telephoto and a 12-megapixel ultrawide. On the other hand, the S22 Ultra will sport a 108-megapixel primary shooter, two 12-megapixel telephoto shooters, a 12-megapixel ultrawide and laser autofocus.
Battery expectancy starts at a 3,800mAh power source for the S22, 4,600mAh for the S22+ and a 5,000nAh for the S22 Ultra.
Design-wise the handset will feature a modified version of the S21 series.
The S22 series is expected to offer the successor to the Snapdragon 888 processor and will be available in a variety of colours. However, we won’t know if any of this is true until early next year.
Source: Tron (@FrontTron)
