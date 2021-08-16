Rogers and Fido are offering some new back-to-school deals

September is on the way, and while some schools will continue to offer online-only sessions and others will be back for in-person classes, you still might need new tech.
Rogers and Fido are offering a few new deals just in time for back-to-school.
Rogers
- Get a Samsung Galaxy, get a free Samsung Chromebook! Purchase an eligible Samsung Galaxy device (S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip LTE) with financing and get a free Samsung Chromebook 4 with the order
- Get the iPhone 12 for only $10.00 per month (after bill credit, plus taxes) for 24 months when you trade in an eligible device
- Save up to 20 percent Apple AirPods with Charging Case
- Online Only: Get a $50 bill credit when activating most devices online and we’ll also waive the $50 Setup Service Fee – $100 in total savings when activating online
- In addition, Rogers customers get six months of Disney+ and Apple Music on us when signing up on select Rogers Infinite plans
Fido
- Get an iPhone 11 or Samsung S20 FE at $0 down when signing up on select plans
- Get 10GB for as low as $50 per month when you activate with your own phone (Quebec is $45 per month. for 8GB)
- Online Only: Get a $50 bill credit when activating most devices online and we’ll also waive the $50 Setup Service Fee – $100 in total savings when activating online
- Double up and save: Sign up for a Data, Talk & Text plan with Fido Home internet and save up to $35 per month for 12 months
- Also, with the Fido XTRA program, customers on select plans receive special perks every Thursday and Fido Data, Talk & Text customers, get 5 hours of unlimited data every month, at no extra cost
The deals are only available for a limited time.
