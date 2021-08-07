LeapFrog LeapStart 3D Learning System on sale for today only

Buy at Best Buy for $49.99 (save $10)
Engaging kids without a tablet or smartphone can be a challenge. That’s where LeapFrog comes in. If your children could use a bit more reading and bit less Roblox, give LeapStart 3D a look.
The LeapFrog LeapStart 3D Learning System offers kids a way to learn while having fun. With more than 400 activities for varying skill levels, there will be something to get your kids learning without realizing it.
For today only, the LeapStart 3D Learning System is on sale at Best Buy for $49.99 (save $10) as part of the retailer’s Back to School event. The French version is also on sale.
