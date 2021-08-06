Costco discounts $100 DoorDash giftcards to $85

Both Costco and Loblaws are offering $15 deals on DoorDash food delivery gift cards. The Loblaws deal also applies to Indigo cards.
On the Costco website, you can buy a $100 DoorDash gift card for $85 if you’re a member of the bulk store. This is a $15 discount.
Costco’s website says that users typically receive the eTicket within an hour of ordering online. The ticket will be sent to the email that you entered at the time of purchase.
If you shop at Loblaws or NoFrills, you can load a PC point offer through the PC Optimum app. On RedFlagDeals users are posting a PC point deal that nets shoppers 15,000 points when they buy both $100 DoorDash and $100 Indigo gift cards at Loblaws.
When I went in my PC app to check, I found a similar deal for NoFrills, but it only applies to Indigo gift cards and not DoorDash. It should also be noted that 15,000 points is equivalent to $15.
