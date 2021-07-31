Get select iPhone 12 models up to $280 off at Costco until August 1

Those hoping to pick up a discounted iPhone 12 before Apple’s typical fall iPhone announcement might be in luck. Costco Canada currently has several iPhone 12 models on sale for up to $280 off.
Unfortunately, the deal is locked to Costco members only. Still, if you are a member, the savings are pretty great.
RedFlagDeals (RFD) user ‘DonM28020’ spotted the deal, which includes discounts on the iPhone 12 Pro, 12 and 12 mini. The discount, price and exact model specifics are available below (pricing info courtesy of RFD users ‘skewpar’ and ‘LDN2012’ since non-members, like myself, can’t view the price):
- iPhone 12 mini 64GB – $799.99 ($175 off)
- iPhone 12 mini 256GB – $999.99 ($185 off)
- iPhone 12 128GB – $999.99 ($195 off)
- iPhone 12 Pro 512GB – $1,499.99 ($280 off)
At the time of writing, the iPhone 12 was listed as out of stock, but the other models were still available. Stock may vary based on your location.
Further, Costco’s website notes that the deal is valid for orders placed between July 30th and August 1st, so you can only get the discount for this weekend.
You can learn more on Costco’s website or on RedFlagDeals.
Source:RFD
