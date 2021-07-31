PREVIOUS|
Deals

Get select iPhone 12 models up to $280 off at Costco until August 1

Select iPhone 12 Pro, 12 and 12 mini storage options are on sale ranging from $175 to $280 off

Jul 31, 2021

1:58 PM EDT

0 comments

iPhone 12

Those hoping to pick up a discounted iPhone 12 before Apple’s typical fall iPhone announcement might be in luck. Costco Canada currently has several iPhone 12 models on sale for up to $280 off.

Unfortunately, the deal is locked to Costco members only. Still, if you are a member, the savings are pretty great.

RedFlagDeals (RFD) user ‘DonM28020’ spotted the deal, which includes discounts on the iPhone 12 Pro, 12 and 12 mini. The discount, price and exact model specifics are available below (pricing info courtesy of RFD users ‘skewpar’ and ‘LDN2012’ since non-members, like myself, can’t view the price):

At the time of writing, the iPhone 12 was listed as out of stock, but the other models were still available. Stock may vary based on your location.

Further, Costco’s website notes that the deal is valid for orders placed between July 30th and August 1st, so you can only get the discount for this weekend.

You can learn more on Costco’s website or on RedFlagDeals.

Source:RFD

Related Articles

Deals

Jul 24, 2021

9:28 AM EDT

Amazon Canada has some Apple Watch Series 6 models for $60 off

News

Jul 6, 2021

7:00 PM EDT

Costco is no longer selling iTunes gift cards in Canada

Resources

Jul 30, 2021

8:10 AM EDT

10 best ways to keep your iPhone secure

News

Jul 13, 2021

2:27 PM EDT

Apple quietly launches new MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 series

Comments